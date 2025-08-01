Fans Praise AI-Altered Happy Ending Of Dhanush's <i>Raanjhanaa</i>: "My Kundan Is Alive"

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has expressed strong disapproval of the AI-edited version of his film Raanjhanaa. Titled Ambikapathy, the Tamil version of the movie was re-released in theatres on August 1 with an alternate, happier ending created using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

But fans are ecstatic with the new ending in the re-released version. Social media is abuzz with their reactions.

Fan Reactions

Fans were ecstatic to see Dhanush's character, Kundan, alive in the new AI-generated ending of Raanjhanaa's Tamil version, Ambikapathy, which was released in theatres today.

One fan wrote, "AI version new climax response for #Ambikapathy re-release. #IdlyKadai #Ambikapathy #Dhanush."

The video that has been making the rounds online also shows Dhanush's character, Kundan, opening his eyes again, and he lives! Seeing his character not die, fans can be heard screaming and whistling.

Another fan mentioned, "My Kundan is alive, I'm so emotional while watching. Thank you Al #Raanjhanaa."

Someone else wrote, "#Raanjhanaa / #Ambikapathy gets a beautiful twist with a new AI-generated climax & it's so realistic, it hits right in the feels. Kundan is alive... and so is our love for this timeless story. AI just gave fans the closure they always wanted."

Another Internet user mentioned, "Unexpected AI Version climax. Kundan is alive."

One fan agreed that Aanand's vision was altered but said that it felt good to see Kundan alive, "Now I'm happy forever. @aanandlrai Sir, I agree no one can match your efforts in original making. But as a Dhanush fanatic, we loved to see Kundan alive. @dhanushkraja #Raanjhanaa #Ambikapathy."

One more fan mentioned, "AI hai toh mumkin hai, lekin Kundan agar nehi mara toh kya #TereIshqMein jo Shankar hai, wahi humara Kundan hai kya. (Anything is possible with AI. But if Kundan is alive, does that mean Shankar in Tere Ishk Mein is Kundan?"

Raanjhanaa's Original Ending

The 'happy ending' context comes in because in the original film, Kundan (Dhanush) dies. The AI-generated climax is supposed to provide a kind of ending where Kundan survives.

Rewinding to the Raanjhanaa climax in 2013, Dhanush's character, Kundan, dies after getting shot. The incident unfolds at a public rally planned by the establishment. Zoya (Sonam Kapoor), who plays his love interest, is not oblivious to the conspiracy that has been sketched out to ensure Kundan's death. Kundan is also aware of it, but his love for Zoya stops him from making it obvious.

In A Nutshell

Fans rejoice as Dhanush's Raanjhanaa character Kundan does not die in the new AI-altered ending of the re-released film. The Tamil version of the film was released on August 1, 2025.