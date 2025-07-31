Eros Says Aanand L Rai Knew Of <i>Raanjhanaa</i> AI-Edited Climax. "Not Consulted," Hits Back Director

The controversy around the AI-edited climax of Raanjhanaa's Tamil version, up for re-release tomorrow, doesn't seem to be nearing an end. Several filmmakers rallied behind Raanjhanaa director Aanand L Rai after he slammed production banner Eros International for this "gross violation", a move which he claims was made without his consent.

What Eros Is Saying

Ahead of the re-release of Ambikapathy, the Tamil dubbed version of Raanjhanaa, Pradeep Dwivedi, Group CEO, Eros Media World, in an exclusive interview with NDTV reiterated that Eros International is "the sole and exclusive copyright owner of Raanjhanaa" with full and exclusive rights to exhibit, adapt, and re-release the film in any format.

Asked why the original creators of the film were not involved in narrative changes, Pradeep Dwivedi said, "While not legally required, Eros believes in fair engagement. In this case, despite the ongoing legal matter, our notice of creative intent was conveyed post-production to Mr Rai. We regret his response but stand by the decision to proceed responsibly and transparently.

"We view Mr Rai's public outburst, especially timed just days after the regulatory disclosures advised previously, as a conscious attempt to shift focus away from the legal and governance issues he currently faces. It is unfortunate that a filmmaker of his stature would attempt to conflate legal accountability with creative victimhood."

What Aanand L Rai Is Saying

On Thursday, Aanand L Rai wrote a lengthy post on Instagram, expressing his displeasure over the AI-edited climax of Ambikapathy, the Tamil version of Raanjhanaa.

While he didn't name Eros International, he stated that "None of us were consulted. None of us were heard" in the matter.

"To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating. What makes it worse is the complete ease and casualness with which it's been done.

"Let me say this as clearly as I can: I do not support or endorse the AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa. It is unauthorised. I had no role in it. Neither did the team that made the film. And whatever it claims to be, it is not the film we intended, or made," the filmmaker wrote.

While Aanand L Rai said the AI-supported ending of the film's Tamil version doesn't carry the spirit of the original they made, Pradeep Dwivedi of Eros Media World stated that the new version is a "reinterpretation".

"Ethical Use Of AI," Says Eros

"Creative reinterpretations-whether through alternate endings, remasters, or AI-are an established part of global cinema. This alternate version complements the original, which is still available. Ethical use of AI in this case did not erase or override original contributions but offers a wonderful new narrative lens," he added.

Come tomorrow, when Ambikapathy releases in theatres with the alternate, happier, AI-edited ending, audiences will announce their verdict on which version they prefer: the not-so-perfect ending by director Aanand L Rai; or the AI-assisted one by producers Eros International.