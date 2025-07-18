NDTV Exclusive: "I Am Heartbroken," Aanand L Rai Slams AI-Powered Climax In <i>Raanjhanaa's</i> Re-Released Version

Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa is re-releasing in theatres on August 1, 2025. Instead of expressing joy, the filmmaker is disappointed as the studio Eros International has incorporated a new ending powered by Artificial Intelligence, as the marketing posters of the re-release suggest.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, the director spoke about how Raanjhanaa never needed another climax, and also questioned Eros International's decision.

Aanand L Rai addressed the ongoing buzz about the 'AI-powered' climax in Raanjhanaa, which is re-releasing on August 1, 2025.

The director told NDTV, "Raanjhanaa didn't need a new climax. It had heart and honesty. It became a cult film because people connected to it with its flaws and imperfections. To see its ending altered without a word of discussion is a gross violation not just of the film, but of the trust of the fans who've carried the film in their hearts for 12 years."

He added, "Eros's actions open a dangerous door. They raise urgent legal and ethical questions about the impact of decisions like this on the moral rights of creators. Even worse is their apparent decision to alter the actors' contributions without their consent! How can they digitally manipulate an actor's input almost a decade after a film's release? This strips away their agency and raises serious concerns under personality and image rights. If this goes unquestioned, what stops anyone from "updating" any film, performance, or legacy to suit short-term profiteering?"

"I'm heartbroken that this is the future we're heading toward, where intent and authorship are disposable. All I can do is dissociate myself from such a reckless and dystopian experiment," concluded Aanand L Rai.

Yesterday, in conversation with SCREEN, Aanand L Rai had expressed his disappointment at how the studio Eros International did not consult him before taking this step.

He said, "I got to know through a social media announcement a couple of days ago. People have already been messaging me asking me why that ending is being changed. I just can't wrap my head around this."

As the studio did not address his concerns, Aanand L Rai now plans to write a letter to them to remove his name from the film with an AI-generated climax.

"I don't get it, how can they do this? It's an ending people have loved! If not the filmmaker, at least listen to the audience. What is a happy ending? It's a tragedy, that's an emotion. How can you meddle with emotions? The voice of the film lies in that ending," said the director.

Raanjhanaa's Original Ending

The 'happy ending' context comes in because in the original film, Kundan (Dhanush) dies. The AI-generated climax is supposed to provide a kind of ending where Kundan survives.

Rewinding to the Raanjhanaa climax in 2013, Dhanush's character Kundan dies after getting shot. The incident unfolds at a public rally planned by the establishment. Zoya (Sonam Kapoor), who plays his love interest, is not oblivious to the conspiracy that has been sketched out to ensure Kundan's death. Kundan is also aware of it, but his love for Zoya stops him from making it obvious.

Aanand L Rai has strongly reacted to Eros International's decision to add an AI-generated ending in Raanjhanaa, which will be re-released on August 1, 2025. He expressed his disappointment and said all he can do is dissociate himself from it.