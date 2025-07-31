Neeraj Pandey On AI-Edited <i>Raanjhanaa</i> Ending: "Even If Eros Says It Has The Rights, Still No Excuse To Do It"

The Tamil version of Raanjhanaa, Ambikapathy, is set to be re-released in theatres on August 1 with an alternate, a happier ending using Artificial Intelligence (AI), a move by production banner Eros International Media that has left film's director Aanand L Rai "heartbroken".

Film personalities including Kabir Khan, Kanika Dhillon, Varun Grover, Renuka Shahane, and Tanuj Garg have already called the development "preposterous" and "unethical".

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, known for movies such as Special 26 and Baby as well as web series Special Ops, is the latest voice to join the ongoing discourse.

"AI is just a tool. A human being is operating it. So it's the intent behind its use that matters. And if a piece of cinema is being altered without involving the director and writer, then it's utterly disrespectful. They could have done better.

"I'm honestly zapped to hear this. If Eros says, 'We have the rights, we can do anything,' that's still no excuse. A little communication wouldn't have hurt. If they had just spoken to Anand and the other creators involved in birthing that film, it would have been the right thing to do," the director told NDTV.

While Neeraj Pandey admits that cinema has evolved with every technological shift, AI is "a giant leap". "While it (AI) is still nascent, it will develop rapidly. Hopefully, we'll use it well -- and not misuse it," he adds.

In a statement, Eros International Media clarified its position on the re-release of Ambikapathy, Raanjhanaa's Tamil version, calling itself "the sole producer and exclusive copyright holder of Raanjhanaa".

"The re-release of Ambikapathy with an alternate AI-assisted ending is a legally compliant, transparently labelled, and artistically guided creative edition intended for Tamil-speaking audiences. It does not replace or alter the original Raanjhanaa, which remains untouched and widely available across all platforms. This version is part of a global and longstanding tradition in cinema of offering alternate edits, localised adaptations, and anniversary re-releases.

"As the sole financier, producer, and rights holder of Raanjhanaa, Eros holds complete ownership and control of all intellectual property, moral rights, and derivative rights under Indian Copyright Law," the company said in the statement.

While Eros respects the contributions of all creators involved in Raanjhanaa, it is imperative to reinforce that under Indian law, the producer is the legal author of a film, it further said. "Mr Rai's disassociation from the Tamil alternate version is his personal choice, but his claim to ownership or moral authority over the work is neither contractually supported nor legally enforceable. The alternate ending was crafted under the direction of a human creative team using AI only as an assistive tool -- not as an autonomous content generator."

The company also refuted claims by Dhanush suggesting that Aanand L Rai personally invested funds to secure his casting in Raanjhanaa.

Eros also took on Aanand L Rai and his production banner Colour Yellow Productions for the "unauthorised use of 'world of Raanjhanaa" in his upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein also starring Dhanush.

"Eros strongly objects to the illegal and misleading attempt by Mr Aanand L Rai and Colour Yellow Productions to position the upcoming film Tere Ishk Mein as part of the 'world of Raanjhanaa', despite having no legal rights, approvals, or IP ownership to do so.

"Eros has formally issued a Cease & Desist notice dated July 25, 2025, demanding that all parties immediately cease unauthorised references, marketing, and creative use of any derivative elements of Raanjhanaa."

Both Raanjhanaa and its Tamil version Ambikapathy are now embroiled in a moral, ethical and legal battle. It would be interesting to see the reaction of the viewers of the original Ambikapathy when the Tamil version of Raanjhanaa re-releases in theatres tomorrow, with a new, AI-edited climax.