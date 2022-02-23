Shibani Dandekar Applying Mehendi To Farhan Akhtar Is Everything. See Viral Pic

Farhan and Shibani at their mehendi .(courtesy: payalsinghal)

While we await for newlyweds Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar to share pictures from their ceremony, we chanced upon a priceless photograph from the couple's mehendi ceremony, which was shared by designer and Shibani's friend Payal Singhal on her Instagram story. The picture happens to be from the couple's mehendi ceremony, in which Shibani can be seen applying henna on Farhan's hands. Payal Singhal captioned the picture: "Big love to my girl Shibs who is now a Mrs! Shibani and Farhan, thank you for finding each other. You guys are adorable together. Two peas in a pod. Wish you two your forever happily ever after."

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who began dating in 2018, got married in an intimate ceremony, in the presence of family and friends in Khandala on Saturday. On Monday, the couple got their marriage registered and later in the evening, they celebrated with close friends and family members.

Farhan Akhtar, best-known for directing films like Dil Chahta Hai, the Don series, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Lakshya, made his acting debut with Rock On!!. He is best-known for his performances in films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and The Sky Is Pink.His last project was Toofan, which was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The actor will also direct a film called Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Shibani Dandekar, also a singer, became a household name after she started hosting Indian Premiere League. She has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Shibani was also seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please! .