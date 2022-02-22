At Zoya Akhtar's Dinner, Newlywed Shibani Dandekar Put Her Most Fashionable Foot Forward. So Did Rhea Chakraborty And Anusha

Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar and Shibani Dandekar at the dinner.

Highlights Shibani and Farhan had their marriage registered on Monday

They hosted an intimate ceremony in Khandala on Saturday

Shibani wore a lavender outfit

Monday was super busy for the newlywed couple Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar. During the day, they got their wedding registered. In the evening, they met with family and friends at Shibani Dandekar's house. Later in the night, the couple attended a dinner hosted by Farhan's filmmaker sister Zoya Akhtar. Shibani Dandekar looked stunning as ever in a lavender outfit, while Farhan complemented her in a t-shirt and harem pants. Shibani's sister and VJ Anusha looked pretty in an ice-blue suit, while Shibani's friend Rhea Chakraborty showed up in a classic LBD.

See pictures from Zoya Akhtar's dinner party here:

Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar.

Farhan and Shibani pictured at Zoya Akhtar's house.

Shibani Dandekar at Zoya Akhtar's house.

Rhea Chakraborty at Zoya Akhtar's.

Anusha Dandekar at Zoya Akhtar's.

Also present at the dinner were Farhan's father Javed Akhtar and step mom Shabana Azmi.

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi at Zoya Akhtar's house.

After registering their wedding, Farhan and Shibani met with the paparazzi and handed out sweets. They were seen twinning in pastel pink outfits. Farhan's outfit was by Sabyasachi.

Farhan Akhtar with Shibani Dandekar.

Shibani Dandekar handing out the sweets.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who began dating in 2018, got married in an intimate ceremony, in the presence of family and friends in Khandala on Saturday.

Farhan Akhtar, best-known for directing films like Dil Chahta Hai, the Don series, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Lakshya, made his acting debut with Rock On!!. He is best-known for his performances in films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and The Sky Is Pink.His last project was Toofan, which was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The actor will also direct a film called Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Shibani Dandekar, also a singer, became a household name after she started hosting Indian Premiere League. She has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Shibani was also seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please! .