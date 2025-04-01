Shabana Azmi Praises Her <i>Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani</i> Co-Star Alia Bhatt: "She Is Doing Substantial Work"

Shabana Azmi has an illustrious filmography to her name. The actress has been in the news lately for her performance in the women-led series Dabba Cartel.

Recently in conversation with Money Control, Shabana Azmi addressed the topic of always being part of more women-centric roles. She also heaped praises on her Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Alia Bhatt, and the substantial work that she is doing.

Speaking of giving advice to the younger generation, Shabana Azmi said, "They are doing very well because they are already within mainstream cinema and are getting roles where they are more than just the pretty girl. That change wasn't there during our time-you could either do just pretty roles or something substantial. But now, people like Alia [Bhatt] are doing substantial work even after getting married and having a baby. So well, all that is very noteworthy, and clearly, things are changing. I'm happy for the change."

Speaking of her bond with Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar, who were also a part of her last release Dabba Cartel, Shabana Azmi added, "It has always been very good. We've been friends. What I really appreciate about Shibani is that, although she was the producer's wife, she never asked for any special favour. She was just one of the gang-a great trooper. That's very special. Shuru mein sab logon ko lagta tha, "Arre, Sethani aagayi, Sethani aagayi," but she worked very hard to cut that down and make herself one of us, which was very important. So, I have a very healthy and happy relationship with them, we are friends more than anything else."

Dabba Cartel dropped on Netflix on February 28, 2025. It also had Anjali Anand, Shalini Pandey, Jyothika, Nimisha Sajayan, Sai Tamhankar, and Gajraj Rao in key roles.