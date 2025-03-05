Shabana Azmi On A Crew Member Confusing Her With Shibani Dandekar At The <i>Dabba Cartel</i> Trailer Launch

Shabana Azmi is currently receiving rave reviews for Dabba Cartel. The crime thriller series also marks Shibani Dandekar's debut as a writer.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has clocked 50 years in the film industry. However, recently at the trailer launch of Dabba Cartel, she was surprised when a crew member could not recognise her.

On an episode of Khane Mein Kya Hai, Shabana Azmi shared, "A 20-year-old girl, and she's looking (into the guest list), and she asks, 'Who are you?' (pointing at me), so all of them (other cast members) just fainted. I said, with a straight face, 'Shabana Azmi', to which she asked, 'You're not Shibani Dandekar?' (the girl asked)."

This took her Dabba Cartel co-star Anjali Anand by surprise, who couldn't believe that the girl could not recognise Shabana Azmi. The girl was also not aware of who the producers—Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar were.

Shabana Azmi and Anjali Anand were also a part of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. However, they did not have too many scenes together. The film featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Earlier at the trailer launch of Dabba Cartel, Shabana Azmi had candidly confessed how she was against having Jyotika as a part of the star cast in the series.

Shabana Azmi had shared, "I have a confession to make. There are two actresses in this show that I wanted to remove. One is Jyotika. She doesn't know this but I wanted her out and wanted to cast someone else. I even told them (Farhan and Shibani) that kisi aur ko cast karte hain (let's cast someone else)."

Dabba Cartel has been directed by Hitesh Bhatia. It features an ensemble cast—Gajraj Rao, Jyotika, Nimisha Sajayan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Sai Tamhankar, Jisshu Sengupta, Lillete Dubey, and Bhupendra Singh Jadawat in key roles.