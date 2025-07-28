Shabana Azmi To NDTV On Viral Onscreen Kiss With Dharmendra In <i>Rocky Aur Rani</i>: "It Was Over In A Second"

It's not often that the supporting cast takes centre stage in a star-studded film, especially one directed by Karan Johar. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani completes 2 years today - and what a joyous celebration it is, of extravagant sets, larger-than-life characters, and a mushy love story at its heart.

Led by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as Rani Chatterjee and Rocky Randhawa, the film had all the jazzy elements reminiscent of a Karan Johar production, but what struck a chord with the audience the most was Rani's grandmother, Jamini Chatterjee, played by Shabana Azmi and her incomplete romance with Kanwal Lund, played by Dharmendra.

A scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In an exclusive conversation NDTV, Shabana Azmi recalled her happiest memories with the cast, and why she surrendered to Karan Johar's vision.

"Jamini Chatterjee, As A Character, Was Extremely Sensitive And Sensible"

Perhaps what the audience connected with the most was the relationship that Rani Chatterjee had with Jamini Chatterjee, which surpassed the traditional bond of a granddaughter with her grandmother. They were friends first, and in her, Rani found answers for all her conflicting feelings towards Rocky, who was a sharp contrast to her personality and cultural background.

In many ways, Rani and Jamini's relationship was also mirroring the essence of love in the bygone era and today, when it's fleeting between right swipes on dating apps.

A scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Shabana Azmi says, "What my character Jamini says very clearly is that she realised she had made a mistake of sacrificing her love at a time when she felt it was her duty to. Those 7 days that she spent with Kanwal gave her a lifetime of memories and connected with her. That's because her character was sensitive, sensible, and educated. When she sees Rocky, she knows instinctively that he is the correct boy for Rani, and she does not want her granddaughter to miss out on the opportunity like she did."

As for romance, the 74-year-old actress says, "My idea of romance is not about being wooed with flowers and grand gestures. I understand that when you are younger, you have different expectations of romance. But at the end, it's being in love, which is the most important thing, because then it makes you sail through the upheavals of life. It can help you navigate the path, sometimes together and sometimes separately. "

On Alia Bhatt's Talent: "Zoya (Akhtar) Once Told Me That Alia Just Gets It"

With a range like that of Alia, from playing one of the biggest mafia queens in Mumbai in Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) to playing an opinionated journalist in Rocky Aur Rani, the actress is one of the best in the country today. Shabana Azmi concurs as she dives into what she observed about the 32-year-old on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

—— Alia Bhatt as Rani Chaterjee in Rocky Aur Rani ki prem kahani —— pic.twitter.com/UPx7Ku0C0s — Rubi ♡ (@Kiwiverseee) January 5, 2025

Shabana Azmi says, "She is an amazing actor. There is an emotional richness in her because I've always believed that an artist's resource base must be life itself. I don't think she's merely an instinctive actress, but one thing that Zoya told me about her is that Alia just gets it. And that's the correct thing. She's emotionally rich from within. I remember her as a little girl, and she was very sure about everything. She's hardworking and doesn't take it for granted at all. She listens to her director. She is very responsive to her co-stars. Everything that makes a person a good actor is what Alia has."

A scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

She continues, "When the script of Rocky entering the scene happened, I said, how is she going to make it believable that she has fallen in love with this man? In the script, it was just that it was a physical attraction, which I felt was so convincing. But you know, subconsciously or otherwise, she's played it with an almost amusement which is almost like a Julia Roberts quality."

On Ranveer Singh's Performance Going Unrecognised In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh as the flamboyant Rocky Randhawa won hearts within seconds of his smashing entry on screen to What a Heartthrob ji. While Ranveer seems to have an emotional and relatively quieter side to him that the love of his life, Deepika Padukone, has often spoken about, we see a character on screen who goes all out in love and life.

Rocky does not hold back; he's not here for flings with Rani, he's here forever.

Shabana Azmi comments, "It was a superb performance. That year, I think Animal or some other film got it, and Ranveer's performance went unrecognised. It's very tough to play a character that can go overboard and can become almost repugnant to you."

She continues, "Ranveer is very hardworking. That boy who was teaching him the accent was attached to his hip all the time. And when there was time between the shoots, Ranveer would go back and watch it all over again to make sure that he'd got the accent. You know that he doesn't lose out on the accent."

The Dance Sequence That No One Saw Coming

There are many stereotypical notions that Karan Johar broke with Rocky Aur Rani. One of the standout moments has to be the dance sequence between Ranveer Singh's character Rocky and Alia Bhatt's father Chandon Chattejee, played by Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury, who was a Kathak dancer.

During a Durga Puja celebration, the main festival of Bengalis, Rocky and Chandon dance to Dola re Dola from Devdas. Rocky challenged societal norms and biased gender notions as he danced in a traditional Indian dance form.

Shabana Azmi adds, "I remember telling Karan that you can't just suddenly get up and start singing. He said I'm convinced it can reach, because if I react to it like that, why shouldn't the audience also react? When you work with Karan, there is a willing suspension of disbelief that you have to do."

She elaborates, "I remember in my first scene, I have this long hair and I'm wearing this silk saree and cooking, and I ask Karan, which Bengali woman cooks like this? And Karan says, 'In my film, she will.' I give full credit to both Karan and Manish Malhotra (costume designer), because Manish told me, ' It is too expected of you, so trust me. Keep your hair open. Don't put it in a bun. Don't do this. Don't do that. I surrendered to both of them because I think I wouldn't have had this experience otherwise."

The Kiss That Got Everyone Talking

Rocky Aur Rani is replete with many scenes and dialogues that shall remain etched in the memories of its loyal fans, but when Jamini (Shabana Azmi) and Kanwal (Dharmendra) meet after years, time stands still.

The song Abhi Na Jao Chhod Ke plays, and the memorable moment where two estranged lovers meet again, is sealed with a kiss.

Recently, Dharmendra had the most hilarious reaction to the viral scene as he said that Ranveer Singh had a lot of kissing scenes in the film, but Dharmendra stole the show with that one kiss.

Shabana Azmi laughs and reacts, "Such a big thing, the central thing of the film is it? But then it tickles people, I guess. It was done with and over in a second. What was funny was all the reactions of the family, and then, actually, I think Jaya's character fainting was the best."

The Iconic Randhawa Mansion

Everyone wants to know where Rocky Aur Rani was shot. While the Chatterjee bari had a more wholesome and vintage vibe to it, the Randhawa mansion was glittering with wealth and all the showsha that their loud personalities entailed.

Shabana Azmi reveals, "It was all in Mumbai. The scene where you see the two families meeting outdoors was done in Delhi, but otherwise, most of it was done on the set. Every time I walked into the set, I said, Karan, I could get 5 films made in just the money that you have spent on this set colour first."

A scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

So What Is It Like To Be On A Karan Johar Movie Set?

"Karan ensures lightness on the set. He doesn't make you feel that he is making a masterpiece. He keeps the atmosphere light. He's very generous and makes you feel special, " concludes Shabana Azmi.

And with that, she smiles ear to ear, for another year of love, warmth, and acceptance that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has given her. It's Jamini Chatterjee AKA Shabana Azmi "this side", and being directed by Karan Johar for the first time in 25 years of his career at the movies, she indeed left a lasting impression.