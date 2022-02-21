Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Wedding Bash: Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty And Others Join The Fam-Jam

Anusha Dandekar and Rhea Chakraborty at the wedding bash.

Highlights Farhan and Shibani got married on Saturday

They hosted a ceremony in Khandala

On Monday, they got their wedding registered

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar hosted a get-together for family members and close friends on Monday night. The couple, who had an intimate ceremony in Khandala on Saturday, had their wedding registered this afternoon, after which they stepped out for a photo-op session and handed out sweets to the paparazzi stationed outside. In the evening, Farhan Akhtar's dad Javed Akhtar, step mom Shabana Azmi, sister Zoya Akhtar were pictured arriving for the festivities. Also present was Farhan's cousin Farah Khan.

Shibani Dandekar's sister Anusha was stunning in peaches and cream outfit. Rhea Chakraborty, a close friend of the Dandekar sisters, wore a floral saree to the festivities. Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment partner Ritesh Sidhwani's plus one for the night was his wife Dolly.

Before meeting the guests at the wedding bash, check out the pictures of Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar from this afternoon:

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar pictured together.

The newlyweds were all smiles.

Shibani Dandekar handing out the sweets.

Here are the pictures of the family members and friends who attended the bash.

Anushka Dandekar at the wedding bash.

Rhea Chakraborty at the wedding bash.

Zoya Akhtar pictured arriving at the party.

Shabana Azmi at the get-together.

Javed Akhtar pictured arriving at the bash.

Farah Khan also attended the wedding bash.

Ritesh Sidhwani's plus one for the night was his wife Dolly.

A wedding reception for friends from the film fraternity will reportedly take place at the end of this month.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar made their relationship Instagram official in 2018. The actor was earlier married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira. Farhan Akhtar's last project was Toofan, which was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The actor will also direct a film called Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Farhan Akhtar, who stepped into Bollywood as a filmmaker, is best-known for directing movies like Dil Chahta Hai, the Don series, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Lakshya. He made his acting debut with Rock On!!. He is best-known for his performances in films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and The Sky Is Pink.

Shibani Dandekar became a household name after she started hosting Indian Premiere League. She has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Shibani was also seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please! .