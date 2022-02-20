Viral: Shibani Dandekar And Farhan Akhtar Dancing To Dil Chahta Hai At Wedding. Spot Hrithik Roshan

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar at their wedding

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's dance videos from their wedding ceremony have gone viral on the internet. In one of the videos, we can see Farhan Akhtar dancing along with his bride Shibani Dandekar to the title track of Dil Chahta Hai which is also Farhan Akhtar's directorial. In the video, we can also see Hrithik Roshan happily dancing with his friend and choreographer Farah Khan to the same song. The wedding took place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala home on Saturday. The wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family members. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have dated for almost three years before they got married.

Check out Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's video here:

Earlier, Shibani Dandekar also shared a picture on her Instagram story, that features her red bridal heels. Sharing the pic, Shibani Dandekar wrote: "Let's do this."

See Shibani Dandekar's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Shibani Dandekar's Instagram story

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding was attended by Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shankar Mahadevan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Anusha Dandekar, Amrita Arora, and others.

Talking about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding, a source reported to India Today that "They wanted to keep it as basic and simple as possible. The guests have also been asked to wear easy colours like pastels and whites for the wedding. There won't be a nikah or a Marathi wedding. Instead, they have chosen to make it an intimate vow ceremony. Both have written down their vows which they will read out on the main wedding day, which is February 19."

Farhan and Shibani met on the sets of the reality show I Can Do It, which streamed in 2005. In the show, Farhan Akhtar was a host whereas Shibani Dandekar was a participant. The couple was first seen together at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception in 2018.