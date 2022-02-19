First Pics Of Shibani Dandekar And Farhan Akhtar At Their Wedding

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding

Highlights Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are getting married today

First photos of the couple are now out

Shibani looks stunning in red gown and Farhan chose a black suit

And the wait is finally over as the first photos of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar as groom and bride are out. For the wedding, Shibani went for a red off-shoulder gown with a veil and kept her hair open in soft curls and Farhan chose a black tuxedo to complement her. The wedding is taking place in Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala home and the décor is simple yet beautiful. The flower décor matches Shibani's wedding gown and makes everything look pretty! Early morning, guests were seen arriving at the wedding venue. The wedding is an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.

Check out the first photos of Farhan and Shibani from their wedding:

Earlier today, Shibani Dandekar shared a photo of her bridal red shoes and across it, she wrote, "let's do this." The red shoes with shiny straps looked stunning.

Check out the photo of Shibani Dandekar's bridal shoes:

The wedding is being attended by Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shankar Mahadevan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Anusha Dandekar, Amrita Arora, and others. Reportedly, the guest list also includes, Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, and Monica Dogra.

Talking about Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's intimate wedding, a source told Indiatoday, "They wanted to keep it as basic and simple as possible. The guests have also been asked to wear easy colours like pastels and whites for the wedding. There won't be a nikah or a Marathi wedding. Instead, they have chosen to make it an intimate vow ceremony. Both have written down their vows which they will read out on the main wedding day, which is February 19."

