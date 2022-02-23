Hrithik Roshan, Shabana Azmi, Farah Khan Ruled The Dance Floor At Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Wedding

A candid picture from the wedding. (courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's wedding pictures keep getting better and better with every new album that the celeb couple posts. On Wednesday, Shibani and Farhan shared pictures from the Khandala ceremony. Farhan's best friend Hrithik Roshan, cousin Farah Khan and stepmom Shabana Azmi danced together. There are also candid shots from Hrithik and Farhan's Senorita performance that went viral. In another picture, Farhan can be seen dancing with his mother-in-law, while Shibani dances with father-in-law Javed Akhtar. Farhan's mom Honey Irani also danced with Shibani's father. Another picture features Farhan's daughters Shakya and Akira (with ex-wife Adhuna Bhabani) dancing their hearts out. Farhan's sister-in-law Anusha Dandekar also performed at the wedding.

Friends. Family. Fun times," Farhan Akhtar captioned the album. Check out the fun album here:

Here's another album which has candid shots of stars dancing at the wedding:

On Monday, Farhan's cousin and celebrated choreographer Farah Khan shared pictures from the fam-session after the wedding. She posted a picture with Shabana Azmi and referred to her as "the best dancer in the industry."

Screenshot of Farah Khan's Instagram story.

Hrithik Roshan attended Farhan and Shibani's wedding with his father Rakesh Roshan and mother Pinkie Roshan. Hrithik and Farhan are childhood friends, who have worked together in films like Luck By Chance and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Farhan also directed Hrithik Roshan in the film Lakshya. A video of them dancing to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara song Senorita at the wedding went viral.

Check out the video here:

Sharing pictures from his wedding album, Farhan Akhtar wrote: "A few days ago, Shibani Dandekar and I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you."

Here's wishing Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar a happy married life.