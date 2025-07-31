<i>War 2</i> Song <i>Aavan Jaavan</i>: Kiara Advani, In A Bikini, Leaves Hrithik Roshan In Awe

On Kiara Advani's 34th birthday, the War 2 makers released the first romantic song, titled Aavan Jaavan, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. Set in the picturesque background of Italy, the sparkling chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani and the breezy tune of the love song usher in the seson of romance.

Breaking Down The Song

The song has been sung by Arijit Singh, Nikhita Gandhi. Pritam has composed the music and the lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Spanning three minutes, the song encapsulates the vivacious charm of Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, who have been paired opposite each other for the first time.

From indulging in PDA on the streets of Italy to savouring ice-cream, from soaking in all the sunlight to matching steps in white - Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani light up the screen with their fresh romance.

After the teaser-look, Kiara Advani's bikini scene gets maximum screen time in the song. While Kiara slips into a yellow bikini, Hrithik Roshan can't keep his eyes off her in the song.

About War 2

The trailer of the film released last week. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will lock horns in the film for the first time. The trailer poses contemplative ideas about warrior, soldier, self, and, last but not the least war. As the scale and grandeur get bigger, War 2 is expected to be another gigantic hit at the box office.

Hrihik Roshan shared an adorable post from the last day of the shoot on Instagram. An excerpt from his long note read, "Felt a mixed bag of emotions as the cameras stopped rolling for #War2. 149 days of relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, injuries... and it was all WORTH IT!"

The film will release in theatres on the eve of Independence Day, August 14. This is the first time Hrithik Roshan and JR NTR collaborated for a Hindi film. The film has been directed by Ayan Mukerji, mostly known for his romantic films.

