Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Seal Their Wedding Album With A Kiss

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding album is so worth the wait. The stars kept their fans waiting for a few days and delighted them by sharing priceless pictures from the ceremony that took place in Khandala on Saturday. The bride wore red and the groom picked a black tux for the day. In of the pictures, Farhan and Shibani can be seen kissing at the ceremony. Sharing the wedding album, Farhan wrote: "A few days ago, Shibani Dandekar and I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you."

Shibani Dandekar dropped the first set of pictures from the dreamy ceremony and she wrote: "Mr and Mrs."

Farhan Akhtar's filmmaker-sister Zoya Akhtar congratulated the newlyweds with this post. She captioned it: "May you never stop laughing. Congratulations. Only love." In the comments section, Shibani wrote: "Thank you Zo! mad love for you."

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar's wedding was attended by family members and close friends including Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, Monica Dogra, Shankar Mahadevan, and Ehsaan Noorani among others.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who began dating in 2018, got married in an intimate ceremony, in the presence of family and friends in Khandala on Saturday. On Monday, the couple got their marriage registered and later in the evening, they celebrated with close friends and family members.