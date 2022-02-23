Inside The 'Weekend Full Of Smiles' That Was Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar's Wedding

Ritesh Sidhwani shared this image. (courtesy ritesh_sid)

Highlights Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani co-own Excel Entertainment

Ritesh was a part of all the wedding festivities

"Mere yaar ki shaadi hai," he captioned one of the posts

A blitz of wedding pictures today overwhelmed the Internet; newlyweds Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar shared their first posts after getting married and it was only the beginning of a deluge of photos. Groomsman Ritesh Sidhwani gave us an insider's view of what went down at wedding festivities in two fabulous sets of pictures posted on Instagram. Shibani and Farhan exchanged vows at the Akhtar family property in Khandala last Saturday and had a civil marriage in Mumbai on Monday. A mehendi preceded the wedding and a post-party was held on Monday.

There were also other festivities as is plain from the first picture shared by Ritesh in a post he captioned, "A weekend full of smiles, love and laughter." It shows Shibani in a shimmery green dress, crouched in front of Farhan, Ritesh and other wedding guests. Other photos show Farhan's mother Honey Irani with the groomsmen and Ritesh with wife Dolly Sidhwani.

See the post here:

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani co-own Excel Entertainment, the banner behind such films as Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, the Don films, the Rock On films, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and Gully Boy - all projects involving one or more of the Akhtars. The Excel filmography also contains Raees, Talaash and KGF: Chapter 1.

Ritesh captioned a second post, "Mere yaar ki shaadi hai" - the picture is one of Shibani in the red dress she wore at the Khandala wedding being carried by Ritesh and the rest of the groomsmen - identifiable as such by their matching tuxedos.

See his post here:

Shibani Dandekar, who has added Akhtar to her name on Instagram, and Farhan Akhtar also posted inside photos from the celebrations. "Hey there husband," Shibani captioned pictures of herself and Farhan:

She described the Khandala wedding as "the most magical day of my life" in another post:

Farhan Akhtar posted action shots - there was lots of dancing and a good time was had by all. Catch Hrithik Roshan and Farhan dancing in one picture:

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar went public with their romance in 2018 after attending Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception as a couple. Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani with whom he has two daughters - Shakya and Akira were both at the wedding.