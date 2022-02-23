Farhan Akhtar Posed With Daughters Shakya And Akira For Special Pic At Wedding To Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar with daughters. (courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar's daughters Akira and Shakya were, as expected, at the frontline of their father's wedding in Khandala. The actor-filmmaker married singer-actress Shibani Dandekar in the presence of family and a few friends in Khandala on Saturday. Akira and Shakya are Farhan's daughters with his ex-wife and celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. Farhan and Adhuna got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2017. In one of the pictures, posted by Farhan, Akira and Shakya can be seen posing with their dad. In another shot, they can be seen dancing their hearts out. They also feature in the family photo posted by Farhan on Instagram. He captioned the post: "Friends. Family. Fun times."

Farhan Akhtar, sharing his wedding album on Instagram, wrote in his caption: "A few days ago, Shibani Dandekar and I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you."

After the Khandala ceremony held on Saturday, the couple got their wedding registered in Mumbai on Monday. They later attended a dinner party at Zoya Akhtar's house the same night.

Farhan Akhtar's last project was Toofan, which was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The actor will also direct a film called Jee Le Zaraa, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Farhan Akhtar, who stepped into Bollywood as a filmmaker, is best-known for directing movies like Dil Chahta Hai, the Don series, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Lakshya. He made his acting debut with Rock On!!. He is best-known for his performances in films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and The Sky Is Pink.