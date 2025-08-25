Shekhar Suman Thanks "Prima Donna" Rekha For Starring Opposite Him In <i>Utsav</i> When He Was "A Rank Newcomer"

Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman today took to his social media handle to share a nice anecdote about his movie Utsav, which released back in the 80s.

The post read, "Thank you, Shash ji for the most stupendous break of my life as the lead actor in your magnum opus UTSAV, my debut film opposite the prima donna Rekha. Thank you, Girish Karnad, the Rhodes Scholar, creator of Tughlaq, for presenting me so well. Thank you, Rekha, for agreeing to work opposite a rank newcomer. I wouldn't be what I am without any of you. Thank you, universe for accepting me."

In an interview last year, Shekhar had shed some light on how he bagged this movie just within 15 days of his arrival in Mumbai. While crediting actress Shammi for the opportunity in Utsav, Suman revealed that the actress had convinced Shashi Kapoor and Girish Karnad to cast him, then aged just 21.

The two stalwarts decided to meet him, and within 15 minutes of the meeting, Shekhar Suman was cast for the role opposite superstar Rekha. Shekhar Suman had to perform several intimate scenes with Rekha in his debut film, and that instantly garnered him recognition.

The movie is considered to be one of the most controversial films of Rekha's career, as she portrayed the role of a bold and sensuous courtesan. She also did many erotic scenes in the film.

Talking about Shekhar Suman, he has been an actor par excellence and went on to achieve more success in the TV industry as opposed to mainstream Bollywood. He appeared in some cult classic TV shows like Reporter, Dekh Bhai Dekh and his own chat show, Movers and Shakers. Movers and Shakers blended comedy with fun guest interactions and was the first of its kind on Indian television.

Talking about Utsav, the movie was directed by Girish Karnad and produced by Shashi Kapoor and starred Rekha along with Shekhar Suman in the lead. Shekhar Suman was also an important part of movies like Manav Hatya, Naache Mayuri, Sansar, Anubhav, Tridev, Pati Parmeshwar, Chor Machaye Shor and Ranbhoomi.

Further, Suman went on to become one of the judges of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge along with Navjot Singh Sidhu. He has also featured as a judge on several other comedy shows such as Comedy Circus and Comedy Superstar.

Shekhar Suman was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which won him great reviews.