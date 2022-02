'Mrs Akhtar': Shibani Dandekar Made This Change To Instagram Bio After Wedding To Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar wore red at her wedding. (courtesy: faroutakhtar)

Actor-singer Shibani Dandekar, who married filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar on Saturday, shared pictures from the wedding on Wednesday morning. The actress also changed her Instagram moniker and made an addition in her username on her social media handle. Shibani changed her username to 'Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar.' Her Instagram bio now reads, "Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer, Mrs Akhtar." Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar started dating in 2018. they frequently featured on each other's Instagram profiles.

Shibani and Farhan's wedding was attended by family members and close friends including Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, Monica Dogra, Shankar Mahadevan, and Ehsaan Noorani among others.

Shibani Dandekar, a popular name in the Indian television industry, became a household name after she started hosting Indian Premiere League. She has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Shibani was also seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video's web-series Four More Shots Please! .

Farhan Akhtar, who stepped into Bollywood as a filmmaker, is best-known for directing movies like Dil Chahta Hai, the Don series, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Lakshya. He made his acting debut with Rock On!!. He is best-known for his performances in films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do and The Sky Is Pink.