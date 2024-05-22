To Birthday Girl Suhana Khan, Big Love From BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor And Navya

Suhana Khan shared this image on her Instagram story.

Suhana Khan turned a year older on Wednesday (May 22). On the special occasion, her BFF Ananya Panday wished her in a special way. Ananya shared a photo of them from an IPL match on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy birthday to my best girl! There's no one like you in the whole wide world. I love you Suzie. Suhana Khan, this pic is at our happiest doing what we love the most." She accompanied the caption with red heart and devil face emoticons.

Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda also dropped their sweetest wishes for Suhana Khan. Shanaya shared a snapshot that was captured while they were supporting Shah Rukh Khan's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. Sharing the photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Happy birthday sister! Love you long time." She accompanied the text with a lavender heart emoji."

Navya Naveli Nanda, on the other hand, shared a solo picture of Suhana on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday Suhana (red heart emoji).” For the unversed, Navya's brother Agastya Nanda is rumoured to be dating Suhana Khan. They shared screen space in their debut film The Archies.

Suhana Khan flew off to Milan, Italy for a solo trip last month. She actively shared moments from her travel escapades on her Instagram handle. She shared a series of photos from her vacation and it was nothing less than a fashion feast. From glimpses of food and exotic locations to chic mirror selfies, the photo dump features it all. The first picture captures Suhana Khan effortlessly posing on the cobblestone streets, dressed in a grey top paired with blue denim and a sleek black overcoat. In another snapshot, she is seen dressed in a black and white polka-dotted bodycon dress. Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote, "Ciao." See photos from Suhana Khan's Italy diaries here. As soon as she dropped the post, Suhana Khan's BFF Ananya Panday was quick to comment, jesting, "Can see all the new shopping already."

In January this year, Suhana Khan flew to Paris to show her support for her friend Ananya Panday, who made her international runway debut at Paris Couture Week. Suhana Khan shared a series of photos on social media. In the snapshots, Suhana sports a chic polo-neck white top, a matching skirt, and a stylish brown overcoat. The photo dump also features iconic tourist spots in the city, including highlights from Ananya Panday's runway walk at Paris Couture Week. Captioning the photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Paris in the rain."

On the work front, Suhana Khan made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies. Set in 1960s India, the movie follows Archie and his friends as they navigate romance, friendship, and the threat of development looming over their beloved park. She starred alongside Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal, and Yuvraj Menda.