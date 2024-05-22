Just Priyanka Chopra Slaying In Black At A Fashion Event

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra recently made her way to Rome to celebrate Bulgari's 140th anniversary and the grand unveiling of their exquisite high jewellery collection, Aeterna. The event, held at Rome's historic marvel, Terme di Diocleziano, recently opened to the public, included a show and a star-studded gala dinner. On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a black sequinned gown. She accentuated her look with a Bulgari necklace, diamond earrings and a bracelet. She left her tresses open and completed her look with black heels.

A day ago, Priyanka Chopra attended another Bulgari event in Rome. Several photos and videos from the star-studded event did the rounds on social media. Priyanka Chopra showed off a stunning outfit and debuted a chic new hairstyle. Priyanka looked elegant as she stepped out in an off-shoulder cream and black dress with shoulder-length hair. She accentuated her look with a Serpenti Aeterna necklace. The actress flashed her biggest smile as she carried a flower bouquet while strolling through the event.

During the soirée, Priyanka Chopra shared picture-perfect moments with fellow actors including Anne Hathaway, Liu Yifei, and Shu Qi. For the unversed, all three actresses are global ambassadors of Bulgari. Anne Hathaway sported a white outfit featuring a thigh-high slit, while Shu Qi opted for a striking blue and red ensemble. Liu Yifei, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a green and golden dress. The stars were seen laughing and engaging in fun conversations.

Prior to the event, Priyanka Chopra treated her fans and followers to a sneak peek of her ensemble on her Instagram Stories. Accompanied by the upbeat tune of TRINIX's Sweet Dreams, she was seen showing off her Serpenti Aeterna necklace, short hair and outfit.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped the shooting of her upcoming film Heads Of State. The film is helmed by y director Ilya Naishuller. It also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles. The actress will also be seen in The Bluff. The film is directed by Frank E Flowers. Additionally, she announced her collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary, Born Hungry.