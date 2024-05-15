Priyanka Chopra Found This Epic Throwback With Katrina Kaif: 'Dunno Who Took It'

Priyanka Chopra shared this image on her Instagram stories.

Priyanka Chopra recently took a trip down memory lane and shared a throwback photo featuring none other than Katrina Kaif on social media. On Wednesday, Priyanka dropped a photo from her early days in the film industry on her Instagram stories. In the snapshot, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif can be seen wearing shimmery blouses teamed with blue denims. While Priyanka is seen dressed in a green backless blouse, Katrina sports an orange and golden sequinned top featuring tassels and beads. Captioning the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Woah… Dunno who took it and when this picture was taken but babies…@katrinakaif."

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra shared another throwback picture from the sets of her debut film Thamizhan. This Tamil movie, released in 2002, also starred Vijay. In the throwback picture, she can be seen sharing the stage with Vijay and composer D Imman. Alongside the picture, she wrote, "22 years of Thamizhan."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped the shoot of her Hollywood film Heads Of State. Announcing the news on Instagram, she wrote, “And it's a wrap. It's been a year. well, a lot happened but here we are. Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn't happen always.. This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday.” She further added, “It's been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y'all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude.”

The film also stars Idris Elba and John Cena.

She will also star in The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers. It also stars Karl Urban.