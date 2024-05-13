Mother's Day 2024: Priyanka Chopra To Daughter Malti Marie - 'Thank You For Choosing Me To Be Your Mama'

Image was shared by Priyanka Chopra. (Image courtesy: priyankachopra)

On Mother's Day, Citadel star Priyanka Chopra expressed her love and gratitude for her mom, mom-in-law and also thanked husband Nick Jonas, parenting with whom has been "what dreams are made of." Sharing a bunch of photos from her Ireland holiday album with the women in her life - mom Madhu Chopra, mom-in-law Denise Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to everyone who has been lucky enough to have had the love , care and protection of a mother and or mother figures. I've been so blessed with having not just my mother or grandmothers have an incredible impression on my upbringing but also my aunts. It truly takes a village."

Mom to the two-year-old Malti Marie, Priyanka also wrote about balancing work and parenting with a little help from her mom nd mom-in-law. "As a new mother navigating what my version of MMs upbringing will be like, I have sweet nostalgia of mine reflected in every day with her. My mother and mother-in-law have been absolutely magical in this journey. I could not have been able to balance all that I do without them. Thank you @drmadhuakhourichopra @mamadjonas," she added.

She signed off the post by thanking her little one for making her a "mama" and husband Nick for supoorting her along the way. "And my angels.. @maltimarie thank you for choosing me to be your mama and @nickjonas thank you for making me a mama. Parenting with you is what dreams are made of. Thank you for such a special day today," she wrote.

See what Priyanka Chopra posted:

Recently, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra shared a picture from a family holiday on her Instagram handle. The pictures features 3 generations of the Chopra women - Priyanka with mom Madhu, and daughter Malti Marie. The trio can be seen posing at a lush green location. Madhu Chopra mentioned in her post that the photo happens to be from Dublin, Ireland. "Out and about," she captioned the post and sent early Mother's Day greetings. "Mother's Day," Madhu Chopra simply added in her caption.

Check out the picture here:

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband Nick Jonas.