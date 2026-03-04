Priyanka Chopra Reveals How Nick Jonas Won Over Her Aunties at Their <i>Roka</i> Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018 in a grand ceremony that blended Hindu and Christian traditions. In a recent appearance on the podcast Mythical Kitchen, Priyanka spoke about her roka ceremony, sharing how her mother, Madhu Chopra, made the occasion memorable and how Nick managed to win over her aunties during the celebration.

What Priyanka Chopra Said

The actress said, "At our roka, even I didn't know it was going to be such a thing but my mom, daughter's getting married and don't have dad, really wanted to make it special. So we had four pandits (Indian priests) sitting and chanting, I walked down, and my mum had changed the hall downstairs, all the couches were moved, and there was low seating and a havan kund in the middle. The whole feeling was as if I was walking into a new life. It didn't hit me when he put the ring on my finger, but when we walked hand in hand, I was like Oh, things are shifting, this is different. I am choosing my family."

She added, "After the ceremony was over, which Nick did perfectly. Much to the joy of my aunties, they were like oh he's saying swaha, oh wow, he can play the Dholak, they loved him. It was great. So we went back upstairs just to change and come back to lunch. He held my hand, and he said, 'I feel like we are on our third or fourth lifetime.' Because in Indian weddings, we walk around the fire seven times, you're making a promise for seven lifetimes. And when he said that to me, I thought about it for a second and I asked, 'Why did you say that?' He said, 'Because it's so familiar, it feels like home, but I want to experience so much of it together.' I mean, how are you not gonna marry that man?"

About Nick And Priyanka

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.