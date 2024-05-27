BFFs Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor Had This Much Fun At IPL Final

Suhana, Ananya, Shanaya with AbRam. (courtesy: SuhanaKhan)

Kolkata Knight Riders supporters have thousand reasons to smile as the team emerged as the champion in this season of the Indian Premier League. KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and her BFFs Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday watched the final match with their family members in Chennai on Sunday. They shared pictures and videos from the celebrations on their respective Instagram stories. Suhana Khan shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan in which he can be seen doing a somersault on the field. Suhana captioned the picture, "Mood."

Shanaya Kapoor shared a famjam picture with mother Maheep Kapoor, BFF Ananya Panday and her mother Bhavana Pandey. They can be seen wearing KKR jersy. Shanaya dropped a purple heart on the picture.

Ananya Panday shared the most adorable frame of the album. Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya can be seen posing for the cameras adorably. Suhana can be seen holding her little brother AbRam close to her in the picture. Ananya wrote in the caption, "Forever." Ananya also shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana, AbRam, Aryan and Pooja Dadlani. She wrote in the caption, "Family."

Maheep Kapoor also shared a bunch of photos on her Instagram feed. In one picture, Maheep can be seen posing with BFF Gauri Khan and Bhavana Pandey. Maheep can be seen posing with husband Sanjay Kapoor, daughter Shanaya and son Jahaan. She wrote in the caption, "What a match. what a night to remember. #KKRCHAMPIONS202" Take a look:

Talking about the match, KKR lifted the trophy after a decade-long wait. It was their third victory in the IPL. The KKR bowlers left the Sunrisers dumbstruck to restrict the free-scoring SRH batting line-up to 113. In reply, KKR chased down in only 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.