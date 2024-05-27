Crazy Viral: Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan Pose With IPL Trophy After KKR's Win

Image instagrammed by Gauri Khan. (courtesy: GauriKhan)

Shah Rukh Khan couldn't be happier as Kolkata Knight Riders lifted the champion's trophy in the IPL 2024 beating SunRisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets on Sunday. Gauri Khan, who was present at the stadium with sons Aryan and AbRam and daughter Suhana, shared an adorable image with Shah Rukh Khan on her Instagram feed. In the picture shared, the power couple can be seen holding the trophy and flashing their brightest smiles. Gauri Khan can be seen wearing a black blazer over her jersey. Shah Rukh Khan is dressed in a black t-shirt. He can be seen adding a dash of style with his shades and bandana. Sharing the picture, Gauri wrote, "Winners @kkriders." The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages. Let's have a quick look at the section.

Shah Rukh Khan's Dil To Pagal Hai co-star Karisma Kapoor dropped a series of emojis. Sussanne Khan wrote, "Congratulations. That's awesome" and dropped a series of purple hearts. Zoya Akhtar dropped a series of emojis. Neelam Kothari wrote, "Congratulations." Designer Manish Malhotra dropped a series of heart emojis and a trophy emoji. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani shared some pictures from their celebrations. In the first picture shared, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen posing with Gauri, Suhana, AbRam, Aryan, Shanaya (Kapoor), Ananya (Panday), Pooja Dadlani and her daughter. In the second picture, Shah Rukh Khan and Pooja can be seen joined by KKR's co-owner Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta. In the third picture, Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja and KKR's mentor Gautam Gambhir can be seen posing with the trophy. Sharing the pictures, Pooja wrote, "And we won!!!!! love you @kkriders." Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan, who suffered a heat stroke after KKR's Qualifier 1 win over SRH in Ahmedabad last week, was pictured kissing his wife Gauri after KKR's massive win. Several pictures and videos from the venue went viral. In the picture, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen giving a tight hug to Gauri while he kisses on her forehead. The caption on the video read, "The winning hug by the King of Indian Cinema - Shah Rukh Khan."

The winning hug by the King of Indian Cinema - Shah Rukh Khan 💜 pic.twitter.com/Vc5V7Vni8F — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 26, 2024

Here's another viral-worthy picture of the moment. The caption accompanying the post read, "The moment has my whole heart, This actually stole the whole show King Khan hugged his Queen Gauri Khan after KKR won the IPL 2024." Take a look:

Talking about the match, KKR lifted the trophy after a decade-long wait. It was their third victory in the IPL. The KKR bowlers left the Sunrisers dumbstruck to restrict the free-scoring SRH batting line-up to 113. In reply, KKR chased down in only 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.