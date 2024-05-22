Shah Rukh Khan Admitted To Ahmedabad Hospital Due To Heat Stroke

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after suffering a heat stroke. The actor was in Ahmedabad to watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between his Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

"The actor was suffering from dehydration amid a high temperature of 45-degree Celcius in Ahmedabad. He is under medical observation although his health is stable. Security has been tightened around the hospital," news agency IANS reported, quoting sources.

The actor's dear friend and actress Juhi Chawla visited the actor at the hospital. An official statement from the hospital is expected soon, news agency IANS reported.

Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), celebrated the team's triumph on Tuesday night with a lap of honour at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Accompanied by his children, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan, Shah Rukh Khan greeted the audience following KKR's impressive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), which secured their place in the IPL 2024 finals. The official Instagram pages of KKR and the Indian Premier League (IPL) shared pictures and videos of the family's celebratory walk. SRK chants filled the stadium, and Shah Rukh delighted fans with his iconic open-arms pose. KKR's official Instagram page shared snapshots of Shah Rukh Khan thanking fans, captioning them with, "Our lucky charm, our King Khan!"

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film Dunki. His upcoming movie, reportedly titled King, is anticipated to feature him alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan. Music for the film is rumoured to be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. However, an official announcement regarding King is still awaited.