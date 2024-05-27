Watch: Teary-Eyed Suhana Hugs Shah Rukh Khan After KKR's IPL Win. Bonus - AbRam

Image instagrammed by SRK warriors. (courtesy: SRKWarriors)

Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders are the champions of IPL 2024. The Shreyas Iyer-led side defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets at Chepauk in Chennai. SRK, who co-owns the Kolkata-based franchise, was spotted cheering for his team. The superstar was joined by his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, and their children — Suhana, Aryan and AbRam. Gauri Khan's mother Savita Chhibber was also spotted with the family. Now, a video of Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana sharing a warm hug after KKR's blockbuster victory has surfaced online. The clip opens to Suhana hugging her dad. Although the audio is not clear, an emotional Suhana (as per lip reading) is seen asking SRK, “Are you happy, Dad?” Shah Rukh Khan responds with a warm hug. Soon after, AbRam also joins the father-daughter duo, followed by Aryan.

A fan page shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “This is the sweetest video you'll see on the internet today: Suhana Khan asking Shah Rukh Khan, 'Are you happy, Dad?' followed by a heartfelt group hug with all three children.” The video has made our day. A fan wrote, “As a father, he won this life.” A user said, “How this man managed a superhero life and as a father and husband is really inspirational for all.” A cricket enthusiast said, “This is his real wealth.” An Instagrammer quipped, “It takes a great father to raise good and loving children.”

“This is truly priceless Shah Rukh Khan has won today, and in life MashaAllah.” Many have declared that this is the “best of the best video on the internet .”

Check out the video below:

Wait, there is more. A fan page on X (formerly known as Twitter) also shared a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan with the trophy. The side note read, “The King with the trophy and his queen by his side!”

Also, it's a double celebration for the Khan clan, as today (May 27) marks the 11th birthday of Shah Rukh Khan's youngest child, AbRam Khan. AbRam's sister, Suhana Khan, shared a picture of her little brother wearing a KKR jersey, sitting in the stadium. In her caption, she wrote, “Good day to be the birthday boy.”

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki, alongside Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.