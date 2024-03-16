Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana And Aryan In A Pic From D'yavol X Shoot. What's Not To Like?

Aryan with Suhana and SRK. (courtesy: iamsrk)

The second collection of Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear clothing brand, D'yavol X, is set to be launched on March 17. Before the launch, his sister and actress, Suhana Khan, shared a picture for promotion on her Instagram handle. In the photo, she and Aryan can be seen posing alongside their father, megastar Shah Rukh Khan. All three of them are wearing cargo pants and exuding a casually cool vibe. Standing in the centre, Suhana is sporting a cropped spaghetti top, while SRK and Aryan are wearing oversized tees from the brand. In her caption, Suhana wrote, “Triple Threat. X-2. Dropping on 17th March, only on www.dyavolx.com.”

After seeing Suhana Khan's post, many fans and film celebrities showered love in the comment section. Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, “Beautiful! Uv done well Gauri (SRK's wife).” Ananya Panday's mother, Bhavana Pandey posted black heart and fire emojis. Actress Mona Singh also joined in with black hearts.

A few days back, Suhana Khan posted some behind-the-scenes photos from the same shoot on her Instagram. The first slide shows her in casual clothes, gazing intensely at the camera. The second one captures her sketching on paper. In the third snap, she strikes a pose, revealing the D'yavol X's logo. While captioning the post, Suhana wrote, "An eye for detail. X-2. Nocturnal Tank. Dropping on 17th March, only on www.dyavolx.com."

On Women's Day, Shah Rukh Khan posted a video of a D'yavol X's advertisement featuring him and Suhana Khan together. The video starts with Shah Rukh showcasing chunky rings with the brand's name on them. Shortly after, the brand's logo appears. Then, Suhana joins in, using a magic wand to draw Disney's logo alongside D'yavol X.

Sharing the clip, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "The collab[oration] you didn't know you needed... But every good story deserves a sequel." The star added in the comments section, "On the day dedicated to women...It's the most awesome to share a screen with my daughter! And of course, the elder son did his job too...love you both." To praise Aryan Khan, SRK mentioned, "Aryan Khan even though I gave u such limited time...u have made this so well. Wishing you the best and hope D'yavol X flies!! Love you."

Suhana Khan made her on-screen debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which was released on OTT giant Netflix last year.