Ananya Panday Reveals How Suhana Khan Used To Deal With Her 'Attention Problems' In Childhood Days

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan in a throwback picture. (courtesy: SuhanaKhan)

Please don't disturb Ananya Panday. The actress is gearing up for the release of the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Ananya will share the screen space with her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav. The actress, who has been keeping busy with the promotion campaigns, recently opened up about her childhood days. Speaking to ETimes, Ananya revealed that her parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, used to call her “AP - Attention Problems”. She said, “I used to trouble my friends a lot. So Ananya Panday - AP, my parents used to call me Attention Problems. Because I used to always want attention when I was younger. So If I was hanging with my friends and suddenly if they were playing a game that I did not like. I'd be like, ‘I am leaving.' And then Suhana (Khan) was so sweet, she would start crying and just be like, ‘Please don't leave, please don't leave,' and hug me, and say, ‘We'll play whatever game you want to.'”

“But then I think she (Suhana Khan) started catching on to this thing that I was doing and then one time she's like, ‘ok. Leave.' And then I left. We were like 10, so it's not so dramatic. And then I left. I went home and I was like, ‘What do I do? No one's calling me back or anything.' So then I went back and I was like, ‘I just went to pick up my book actually,” Ananya Panday added.

At the trailer launch event of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday was asked how she spent her first paycheck. In response, the actress mentioned that she used the money to pay for her sister Rysa Panday's "tuition classes." In a video segment released by Zoom on YouTube, Ananya, seated on the stage with her co-stars, said, “I actually paid for my sister's tuition classes because I wanted to contribute to her growing and learning in some way.”

Addressing the same question, Siddhant Chaturvedi replied, “I bought a PS5 for my brother who is 19 now. When I bought it, I thought we would play together but we got competitive and that has caused a rift between us (laughs). So we have dropped the joystick and actually (mimics punching).”

Adarsh Gourav revealed that he purchased a vocal processor, stating, “I don't think it was with my first paycheck but I bought a vocal processor. It is used by vocalists most of the time.”

Arjun Varain Singh's debut directorial, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, will premiere on December 26.