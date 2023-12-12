Ananya Panday Reveals She Paid For Sister Rysa's Tuition Classes With Her First Paycheck

Ananya Panday with sister Rysa. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday is all set to entertain her fans with her romantic comedy Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The Netflix film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Ananya and Siddhant have previously shared the screen space in Gehraiyaan. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan will premiere on December 26. The trailer was released at an event on Sunday. At the event, Ananya was asked how she had spent her first paycheck. To this, the actress said that she paid for her sister Rysa Panday's “tuition classes”. In a video of the segment, released by Zoom on YouTube, Ananya, who is sitting on the stage with her co-stars, said, “I actually paid for my sister's tuition classes because I wanted to contribute to her growing and learning in some way.”



In response to the same question, Siddhanth Chaturvedi said, “I bought a PS5 for my brother who is 19 now. When I bought it, I thought we would play together but we got competitive and that has caused a rift between us (laughs). So we have dropped the joystick and actually (mimics punching).” Adarsh Gourav revealed that he bought a vocal processor. He said, “I don't think it was with my first paycheck but I bought a vocal processor. It is used by vocalists most of the time.”

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The plot revolves around three friends living in Mumbai. The trailer shows Siddhant Chaturvedi essaying the role of a stand-up comedian Imaad. We also get glimpses of Ananya Panday's Ahana and Adarsh Gourav's Neil.

The official Instagram page of Netflix India shared the trailer with the text, “The connection is strong with this one. Follow Ahana, Imaad and Neil navigate love, friendships, and heartbreak in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan - which arrives on 26th December, only on Netflix.”

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's release date was announced last month. Sharing the film's poster on social media, Netflix India said, “Good things really do come in threes and they're coming to Netflix! Kho Gaye Hum Kahan arrives on December 26th! Kho Gaye Hum Kahan On Netflix.” See the film's poster here:



Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also features Kalki Koechlin and Rohan Gurbaxani in prominent roles. Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Varain Singh and Reema Kagti have jointly worked on the script. It is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment along with Zoya and Reema.