Ananya Panday's Shout Out To Suhana Khan On Her The Archies Performance: 'The Brightest Spark To Ever Be'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday gave the loudest shout out to her bff and "baby sister" Suhana Khan after attending her debut film The Archies' screening on Tuesday night. Suhana Khan's childhood friend Ananya Panday shared a gorgeous picture of the debutante on her Instagram stories alongside a sweet note. It read, "My baby sister is the brightest spark to ever be. I love Ronnie and I love you and I can't wait for the world to see all your hard work that's manifested into this magic." Read her post below:

Ananya Panday was one of the many Bollywood celebrities who marked their presence at the premiere night. She was spotted on the red carpet in a chic black dress. Take a look at the Dream Girl 2 star's OOTN:

In another picture shared by Netflix's Instagram page, we can see Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur caught in a candid moment. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who are often spotted together in public, are rumoured to be in a relationship.

Ananya Panday appeared on an episode of Koffee With Karan with Sara Ali Khan a few weeks back. On being asked about her relationship status, Ananya replied with multiple movie references. "Denying your relationships, isn't that a bit last season," Karan Johar said to Ananya. To this, she replied, "I don't think it is last season, I think it's forever. You should... I am not saying you should deny your relationships or accept them. You should just do what works for you and I think some things are private and special and it should be kept that way."

Ananya Panday was last seen in Dream Girl 2. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber-crime thriller. Ananya Panday bought a new home in Mumbai last month. The interior of the house was decorated by Gauri Khan.