NH7 Festival Wraps Up With Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Actors Ananya Panday And Others

Ananya Pandey and team at the festival. (courtesy: NetflixIndia)

Hosted at Pune's Teerth Fields, the multi-genre music Festival NH7 Weekender wrapped up its another successful edition. The festival was attended by thousands of fans from Pune, Mumbai and surrounding cities. The three-day festival took place from December 1-3 in Pune. Bollywood actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Gourav Adarsh joined OAFF x Savera's evening set to premiere the first track from their upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan live on Day 3.

With a lineup of 45+ homegrown and international artists, this year's festival witnessed moments of high energy and musical extravaganza with Ezra Collective, Arch Echo, Romare creating the perfect tempo on Day 1. It was followed by M.I.A., Jai Wolf, Cartel Madras and MEMBA putting up a powerful show on Day 2 and finally YG, Daler Mehndi, MC Stan and Euphoria wrapping up Day 3 on a high note.

The stages and arenas decked with quirky designs created by muralist Osheen Siva were meticulously programmed by festival director Tej Brar to offer attendees 21 hours of unparalleled entertainment over three days.

Rock fans got mesmerized by high-energy acts featuring I Built The Sky, BEAR, Komodo Jane, The Lightyears Explode, Naalayak while Hindi music lovers jammed to earworm performances by Sunny M.R., Lisa Mishra, Hanita Bhambri. Hip hop and R&B sets by tricksingh, Gully Gang, Priya Ragu, Spindoctor, MadStarBase kept the audiences on their feet for hours with Gurbax, Alo Wala, and impressing electronic music aficionados with their deck skills.

The pet-friendly venue also had multiple aesthetically crafted installations in pop neon colors and photo booths placed across different corners of the fest ground for the selfie-lovers that did full justice to this year's theme of #ItsAMood.