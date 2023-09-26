UK Pop Icon M.I.A To Headline NH7 Music Festival. Full Lineup

Image Instagrammed by M.I.A. (Courtesy: M.I.A)

NH7 music festival, since the beginning of its journey in 2009, has always promoted an exciting line-up of artists comprising home-grown and international ones. The 14th edition of the festival has recently unveiled its first phase line up, consisting of more than 28 local and international artists. British pop icon M.I.A. will make her debut in the country, as part of the festival's line-up of diverse global artists.

London-born M.I.A. started out as a visual artist, filmmaker, and designer in 2000 and began her recording career in 2002. The multi-award-winning artist, who has collaborated with Jay-Z, Kanye West, Pharrell, and Lil Wayne, will be performing her smash-hits including Bad Girls, Borders, XXXO, and Paper Planes at the festival. Alongside M.I.A., the Phase 1 lineup also includes India festival debutants : 2023 Mercury Prize winners Ezra Collective; Antwerp based metal upstarts - BEAR, rising R&B sensation Priya Ragu and Afro pioneer Romare who will be debuting his much-awaited live set in the country.

New-York based duo MEMBA, who are known in the country for smash hit For Aisha from Bollywood movie The Sky is Pink, are to make their debut in the festival as well. Certified Gold electronic music producer Jai Wolf will make his return to India following a global tour across- The US, Europe & Australia. Other international names include French reggae duo - Jahneration & Copenhagen-based global bass star Alo Wala, known for her previous collaborations with Nucleya.

Homegrown artists on the line-up include the indie music trailblazers - MadStarBase,The Lightyears Explode, Dorwin John, The Fanculos, Corner Cafe Chronicles, Second Sight, Chirag Todi, Katoptris, Raj, Shia X Zero Chill, tricksingh, with more acts to be announced shortly as part of the second phase line up.

The festival will feature a dedicated all-female line-up chosen from various regions on Day 2 in the main festival arena. The lineup of artists across 2 stages will include Alo Wala, Priya Ragu, Cartel Madras, BeBhumika, Lavi, Aarifah and Mary Ann Alexander in addition to the headliner M.I.A.

Sameeksha Uniyal, Senior Brand Lead, India & South East Asia, said, "We're thrilled to announce the lineup for the 14th edition of our flagship music festival - NH7 Weekender. We are bringing in the very best of Indian and global talent from a variety of genres to cater to diverse musical tastes, capturing the various moods of our audience across the country. After 13 successful editions, NH7 Weekender stands not only as India's happiest music festival but also as a cultural phenomenon of music discovery and community building. It has become a space for people to come together and revel in the magic of music. Each day at NH7 Weekender has its unique highlights, but we're especially proud to have an all-female lineup on day 2, featuring some of today's top artists that are all set to make audiences groove! We are hopeful that this year as well, the festival and the performing artists will garner the same love from the audiences that they have been giving us for the past years."

The three-day festival will allow attendees across age groups to experience the vibes in Pune.