Kho Gaye Hum Kahan New Poster: Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Adarsh Gourav's Friendship Playbook

The release date of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was announced with a brand new poster of the film. The poster features the film's lead actors Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav happily posing together as they click a selfie. The film is slated to premiere on December 26 on streaming giant Netflix. Netflix India, sharing the film's poster on social media, wrote in the caption, "Good things really do come in threes and they're coming to Netflix! Kho Gaye Hum Kahan arrives on December 26th!#KhoGayeHumKahanOnNetflix."

For the film's announcement, a graffiti was made on the streets of Mumbai. The artwork featured the film's lead actors' faces. "When we say some friendships are a work of art, we're talking about them. Enter the world of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, coming to Netflix on December 26th! Shout out to Bollywood Art Project for this beautiful artwork," read the caption on the post shared by Ananya Panday.

The film marks the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and it is being produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, speaking of the project, said, "The process of writing and collaborating on this story with Arjun was exciting. It's a coming-of-digital-age film that will hopefully resonate with the younger generations. We are committed to providing younger voices a platform to share original and fresh stories with audiences both locally and globally," news agency PTI stated.