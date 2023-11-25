Ananya Panday's Fam-Jam With Dad Chunky, Cousin Ahaan And Aunt Deanne

Ananya Panday shared this image. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Actor Ananya Panday on Friday shared an adorable family picture with her father Chunky Panday, cousin Ahaan and aunt Deanne from a birthday celebration. Taking to Instagram story, Ananya treated fans with a glimpse of cousin Alanna Panday's husband Ivor McCray's birthday celebration. In the video, Ivor McCray can be seen cutting a birthday cake with family and friends. She also posted a picture, Ananya posing and sitting in the middle while Chunky Panday, Ahaan and Aunt Deanne sit next to her. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Family."

Ananya recently bought her first home and is on cloud nine as her home has been designed by none other than Gauri Khan. She shared a glimpse of her "dream home".

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ananya shared a picture of her and Gauri Khan. "My first home .. my dream home. thank you @gaurikhan no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you and made it so so so special for me you're the best, love you."

Ananya shared on the occasion of Dhanteras that she has bought a new house in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a couple of posts from her new residence which she captioned, "My OWN home !! need all ur love and good vibes ! to new beginnings .. happy Dhanteras." In the pictures, the 'Liger' actor could be seen performing Griha Pravesh puja.

Ananya made her Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year 2' in 2019. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. In a career spanning over four years, Ananya has featured in a slew of films including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Liger and Dream Girl 2 besides her debut film.

In the coming months, fans will see her sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She also has Prime Video's web show Call Me Bae in her kitty.

