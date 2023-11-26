The Archies Song Dishoom Dishoom: Suhana Khan And Khushi Kapoor Want to Teach Agastya Nanda A Lesson

Still from a video shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: suhanakhan2 )

Just five days after releasing In Raahon Mein, the makers of The Archies have unveiled yet another peppy track from the project—Dishoom Dishoom. The song is a roller-skating extravaganza. After Sunoh, Va Va Voom and In Raahon Mein, Dishoom Dishoom is the fourth track to be released from the upcoming film. The Archies director Zoya Akhtar on Sunday dropped a collage video of Dishoom Dishoom on Instagram. Loaded with elegance and grace, Dishoom Dishoom is led by Suhana Khan, Dot and Khushi Kapoor. The song shows Suhana, Dot and Khushi warning the boys, albeit in a fun way, that they mean serious business. It concludes with them warning Archie Andrews [Agastya Nanda]: “He better watch his back alright”. Sharing the clip, Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Get your red lips on. Dishoom Dishoom out now.”

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor also shared the collage video of Dishoom Dishoom on their Instagram timeline with the same text. Dishoom Dishoom has been composed by musical trio Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Norani and Loy Mendonsa. The lyrics have been written by Javed Akhtar while the track has been sung by Dot and Kelly Dlima.

Dishoom Dishoom came after Arjiti Singh's song In Raahon Mein. While the makers haven't released the music video of In Raahon Mein, the track was unveiled with just a poster of the film. Arijit Singh also crooned the track during one of his recent live shows. Zoya Akhtar also shared a glimpse of Arijit Singh crooning the song live on stage, in front of hundreds of audiences. Sharing the video, Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Arijit Singh In Raahon Mein! Song live now!”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the makers hosted a grand music launch event in Mumbai. During the launch, the cast of The Archies including Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor were seen putting on their dancing shoes and grooving in style to their film song Va Va Voom.

#SuhanaKhan and the cast of #TheArchies take the stage to promote the film, Suhana as her father @iamsrk steals the spotlight for her ???? so beautiful, so elegant, justing like a wow ???? pic.twitter.com/2VxgLwTVHY — SRKajol???????? (@SRKajolBrasil) November 25, 2023

The music video of Va Va Voom features a giant carnival of sorts, featuring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda dancing their hearts out. It opens with Archie Andrews [Agastya] singing on the stage, while Betty [Khushi], Veronica [Suhana] and the team take the dance floor. With fine dancing steps and peppy beats Va Va Voom is yet another party track from the film. The track has been composed by Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy, and written by Javed Akhtar. It has been sung by Tejas. Check out the track Va Va Voom from The Archies here:

The Archies is a Hindi cinematic adaptation of The Archie comics. In addition to being helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is backed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan of Tiger Baby and Graphic India. The project will premiere on streaming giant Netflix on December 7.