Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda And The Archies Gang Set The Stage Ablaze With Their Dance Moves. Watch

The Archies gang at the album launch event.

Zoya Akhtar's much-awaited film The Archies is just a few days away from its digital release on the streaming platform Netflix. Ahead of it, the makers hosted an event in Mumbai on Saturday evening to launch its music album. At the launch, the cast of the film including newcomers Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor were seen putting on their dancing shoes and grooving in style to their film song Va Va Voom. Several videos of the star cast, who were exuding retro vibes in their floral, printed attires, went viral on social video. Take a look at one such video below:

#SuhanaKhan and the cast of #TheArchies take the stage to promote the film, Suhana as her father @iamsrk steals the spotlight for her 🤭 so beautiful, so elegant, justing like a wow 😍 pic.twitter.com/2VxgLwTVHY — SRKajol🇧🇷 (@SRKajolBrasil) November 25, 2023

Here are some other pictures from the event:

The trailer of the film release earlier in November and ever since, it has been receiving a whole lot of love from the Bollywood fraternity as well as the Internet. Agastya's grandfather Amitabh Bachchan wrote a special note for him. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram feed, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Agastya my love blessings and more .. you carry the torch ably ahead." Take a look:

The trailer of The Archies created a buzz. The video begins with a bunch of teens exploring lives in Riverdale. The trailer also showcases how Archie's friends Jughead, Reggie, Ethel navigate through the twists and turns of lives. Take a look at the trailer here:

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It will release on streaming giant Netflix on December 7.