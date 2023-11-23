Agastya's Birthday Celebrations With The Archies Co-Star Suhana By His Side

Mihir shared this image. (Courtesy: MihirAhuja)

Agastya Nanda, who celebrates his 23rd birthday today, cut the birthday cake with The Archies co-star Suhana Khan by his side. Mihir Ahuja, who plays Jughead in the film, shared some inside pictures from the celebrations. In the carousel post, Agastya can be seen cutting the birthday cake while Suhana Khan is all smiles. The Archies co-stars can be seen twinning in black. Mihir Ahuja shared a couple of pictures with the birthday boy. In one, Agastya can be seen kissing him on his cheek. Mihir Ahuja wrote in the caption, "Wish you a very happy birthday Agastya !! Jughead loves you. I love you even more. May this year bring you lots of success and happiness. My forever Archie..keep VaVaVooomingg through the life." Take a look at Mihir's post here:

Suhana Khan also shared adorable messages for the birthday boy. Suhana shared a throwback picture with Agastya from the sets of their upcoming film The Archies. Suhana simply wrote, "Birthday boy" in the caption. She shared another picture from last night's celebrations in which she can be seen posing with Agastya and Mihir. She dropped a white heart emoji on the picture.

Meanwhile, Agastya Nanda received adorable messages from his mom Shweta Bachchan, big sister Navya and uncle Abhishek Bachchan. Navya Naveli Nanda shared a couple of pictures featuring herself with the birthday boy. In the happy click, Agastya is sitting on Navya's lap. While Navya is hugging her "junior" from behind, the two can be seen flashing million-dollar smiles for the lens. Wishing her "morning alarm", Navya said, "Happy birthday to my morning alarm, part-time therapist, full-time irritant & the newest hero in town. May every year, but especially this one, be yours, Junior." Take a look at the post here:

Agastya Nanda's uncle Abhishek Bachchan wished his nephew with a special post on Instagram. The actor dropped a picture of young Agastya, wearing sunglasses, and wrote, "Happy birthday, Archie Andrews! Stay cool," referring to his role in The Archies. Take a look:

Agastya Nanda along with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will be seen in the Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics, which will premiere on streaming giant Netflix on December 7.