Disturbed Dhanush Lashes Out At <i>Raanjhanaa</i> AI-Edited Ending: "Completely Stripped The Film Of Its Soul"

Tamil star Dhanush has criticised the AI-edited ending of his film Raanjhanaa's Tamil version, Ambikapathy, which was re-released last week.

Raanjhanaa director Aanand L Rai had slammed production banner Eros International for going ahead with an alternate climax edited by AI for the re-release of the film's Tamil version Ambikapathy without his consent.

Now, the film's lead star Dhanush, who played the role of Kundan in the 2013 movie, has issued a statement expressing his displeasure over the AI-edited ending. The caption of his post read, "For the love of cinema".

"The re-release of Raanjhanaa with an AI-altered climax has completely disturbed me.

"This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection. This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago," he wrote on X on Sunday night.

For the love of cinema 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VfwxMAdfoM — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 3, 2025

Dhanush's character dies in both Raanjhanaa and Ambikapathy. In the re-released version of Ambikapathy, the ending is tweaked by using AI to keep Kundan alive.

In his statement, the actor further said, "The use of AI to alter films or content is a deeply concerning precedent for both art and artists. It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema. I sincerely hope that stricter regulations are put in place to prevent such practices in the future."

