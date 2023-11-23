To Birthday Boy Agastya Nanda, Wishes From Navya, Shweta And Abhishek Bachchan

Navya Nanda with Agastya. (courtesy: navyananda)

First, let us take a moment to wish Agastya Nanda a very happy birthday. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson turns 23 today. Wishes have started to pour in from all quarters for the man who is soon to turn Bollywood star with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Among the plethora of wishes, came adorable birthday notes from Agastya's family. On his special day, Agastya's sister Navya Naveli Nanda shared a couple of pictures featuring herself with the birthday boy. In the happy click, a sharply dressed Agastya is sitting on Navya's lap. While Navya is hugging her “junior” from behind, the two can be seen flashing million-dollar smiles for the lens. Wishing her “morning alarm”, Navya said, “Happy birthday to my morning alarm, part-time therapist, full-time irritant & the newest hero in town. May every year, but especially this one, be yours, Junior!”

Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda's mother Shweta Bachchan was among the first ones to acknowledge the post. Responding to the cute pictures, Shweta commented, “I'm going to cry! Stop. Love you, Aggie.” Navya and Agastya's uncle, actor Abhishek Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Shanaya Kapoor, and fashion designer Sandeep Khosla dropped a handful of red heart emoticons. Neha Dhupia and Sikandar Kher also wished Agastya.

On the special day, Navya Naveli Nanda also shared childhood pictures of herself with Agastya Nanda on her Instagram Stories. The first picture was clicked from a frame on a wall, showing the sibling duo sitting next to each other. In the next collage, little Navya can be seen holding baby Agastya in her arms. The text read, “Happy birthday little one.”

Screenshot of Navya Nanda's Instagram stories

Screenshot of Navya Nanda's Instagram stories

Proud mother Shweta Bachchan too walked down memory lane and dropped a cute picture of little Agastya Nanda. In the adorable click, baby Agastya can be seen eating something. Sharing the picture, Shweta wrote, “Happy 23-23-23 son - may your brave heart take you on the best adventures, may those adventures serve you well & May you never forget how loved and valued you are.” In no time the comments section was flooded with birthday wishes for Agastya. Sikandar Kher wrote, “For tomorrow.” Responding to his comments, Shweta said, “Sikandar Kher, indeed.” Shweta's close friend, filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, “Aww happy birthday Agastya.” Navya Naveli Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan dropped a red heart emoticon. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star Seema Sajdeh commented, “Happy birthday Agastya.”

Agastya Nanda's uncle Abhishek Bachchan wished his nephew with a special post on Instagram. The actor dropped a picture of young Agastya, wearing sunglasses on Instagram, and wrote, “Happy birthday, Archie Andrews! Stay cool," referring to his role in The Archies.

Agastya Nanda along with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will be seen in the Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics, which will premiere on streaming giant Netflix on December 7.