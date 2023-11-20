Navya Naveli Nanda Calls Out People Acting 'Shocked' By Her Fluent Hindi: 'It Is Annoying'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: navyananda)

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has confessed that she gets annoyed when people are “shocked” to learn that she can speak in Hindi. In a conversation with Mashable India, Navya, daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, said that knowing your mother tongue is the bare minimum. The entrepreneur added that she is puzzled by “why people get shocked” when she speaks fluent Hindi. When Navya was asked if she got her command over languages from her author mom Shweta, Navya said, “I don't know. I think that it is in our blood. Writing skills have always been our part. Even diction and speaking both in English and Hindi, especially. It is a little annoying because people get shocked when I talk in Hindi. They ask me, ‘Oh you know Hindi?' This is a very basic thing, that you must know your language, I don't know why people get shocked.”

For the unversed, Navya Naveli Nanda's paternal great-grandfather is the illustrious Hindi poet-writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

During her conversation, Navya Naveli Nanda also opened up on why she didn't choose acting as her career, unlike her brother Agastya Nanda. FYI: Agastya will make his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. Talking about it, Navya said, “Mujhe actually kabhi interest tha nahi acting mein, [I was never interested in acting]. As I told you earlier, I am a very shy person. Kaafi awkward hoon main.[I feel awkward.] Toh mujhe kabhi creative field mein interest nahi tha. Creative in the sense, acting nahi karni thi mujhe. [So I was never interested in the creative field. Creative in the sense, I never wanted to do acting.]”

Navya Naveli Nanda also said that she is gearing up for the second season of her hit podcast What The Hell Navya. It also features her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan. Navya is also the founder of Project Naveli and the co-founder of Nimaya Foundation.