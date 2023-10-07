Navya Naveli Nanda, Trolled For Her Ramp Walk At Paris Fashion Week, Replies

Image instagrammed by Navya. (Courtesy: NavyaNanda

Navya Naveli Nanda, who grabbed headlines for her ramp walk at Paris fashion week, replied to a troll with dignity. Navya shared a bunch of pictures from Paris and shared an extensive note. She wrote, "Walking for a cause. A night that was dedicated towards celebrating women, and empowerment. Thank you @lorealparis for giving me the chance to be apart of a very special show, alongside all your other ambassadors and spokespersons from around the world. We walked as a family. Women of different professions, different ages, colours, shapes & sizes - celebrating diversity & worth. As Cause Ambassador for the @lorealparis family, I am grateful for the chance to work towards creating safer ecosystems for women through their Stand Up initiative! Thank you for giving me the chance to represent my country and the cause I stand for on this platform. A reminder to anyone who might need to hear it, YOU'RE WORTH IT. We are ALL worth it."

However, an Instagram user didn't like Navya's ramp walk and wrote in Navya's comment thread, "Put some hard work into leaning ramp walk next time as you weren't the best sight there! Brave of you to have taken this step but more training is required." Navya replied to her with "okay" and a folded hand emoji. Navya received big compliments from her mom Shweta Bachchan and others. Shweta Bachchan wrote in the comments section, "Keep following your heart Navya, you shine brightest when you do and I am so proud of you. Be fearless. Onwards and upwards." Replying to her, Navya wrote, "Love you mom." Tina Ambani wrote, "wow. Navya. Gorgeous so so proud of you."

Take a look at Navya's post here:

Navya Nanda walked at Paris Fashion Week as L'Oreal's brand ambassador. Her mom Shweta Bachchan and grandmom Jaya Bachchan accompanied her to Paris. Shweta Bachchan wrote an extensive note for Navya and shared pictures and videos from the event. The note read, "All roads led to Paris this weekend. Well, at least for my mother & me. As Navya spent all her days doing L'Oreal things. My mother and I walked and ate (more eating than roaming to be honest) The show was an experience and so emotional - my mother and I both admitted to holding back tears as our little girl walked on all smiles! I remember her first steps she was just a few days past her 1st birthday - like yesterday, all parents say this I'm sure, it's cheesy, and annoying, but so true. She wore red, the Eiffel Tower turned pink, and we went home very proud, very emotional, and very hungry. I snuck in some M&M's in my bag, though it's blasphemous to eat chocolate at a fashion show, we did - because we're worth it." Navya Naveli Nanda replied and wrote, "You both gave me the strength I needed." Take a look at the post here:

Navya Navelii Nanda, a graduate from New York's Fordham University, is the co-owner of Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues and gender equality.