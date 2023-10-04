Just Jaya Bachchan 'Finally Smiling For The Paps.' Pic By Navya

Navya shared the picture. (Courtesy: NavyaNanda)

Navya Naveli Nanda, who made her big debut at Paris Fashion week a few days back, treated her Instafam to a happy picture of her grandmom Jaya Bachchan on Wednesday. Navya added a nuanced caption as well. The picture shows Jaya Bachchan smiling her heart out at what appears to be a salon. Jaya can be seen in a black bathrobe and a white handkerchief lying over it. Navya wrote in the caption, "Finally smiling for the paps" and dropped a heart emoji. Actually, the name of the salon is Paparazzi, which can be read in the picture. For context, Jaya Bachchan is known for her non-friendly attitude towards the Mumbai shutterbugs. She often gets filmed scolding the paparazzi.

Navya Nanda walked at Paris Fashion Week as L'Oreal's brand ambassador. Her mom Shweta Bachchan and grandmom Jaya Bachchan accompanied her to Paris. Shweta Bachchan wrote an extensive note for Navya and shared pictures and videos from the event. The note read, "All roads led to Paris this weekend. Well, at least for my mother & me. As Navya spent all her days doing L'Oreal things. My mother and I walked and ate (more eating than roaming to be honest) The show was an experience and so emotional - my mother and I both admitted to holding back tears as our little girl walked on all smiles! I remember her first steps she was just a few days past her 1st birthday - like yesterday, all parents say this I'm sure, it's cheesy, and annoying, but so true. She wore red, the Eiffel Tower turned pink, and we went home very proud, very emotional, and very hungry. I snuck in some M&M's in my bag, though it's blasphemous to eat chocolate at a fashion show, we did - because we're worth it." Navya Naveli Nanda replied and wrote, "You both gave me the strength I needed." Take a look at the post here:

On Sunday, Shweta Bachchan posted a video of Navya walking the ramp at Paris Fashion Week in a red dress. She captioned the post, "Little miss L'Oreal." Take a look at the post here:

Navya Naveli had shared pictures from Paris before making her big debut on the ramp. Navya posted a picture of herself from a local cafe. Navya's friend and actor Ananya Panday commented, "Most beautiful girl." Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Noodle so cute." Shanaya Kapoor's comment read, "Beauty." Zoya Akhtar also wrote, "Beauty." Athiya Shetty dropped a heart emoji. Sharvari dropped a few heart-eyed emojis. Take a look at the picture here:

Navya Navelii Nanda, a graduate from New York's Fordham University, is the co-owner of Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues and gender equality.