Meet Navya Naveli Nanda's Cheer Squad At Paris Fashion Week - Mom Shweta And Grandmom Jaya Bachchan

Proud mom Shweta Bachchan's Loud shout out to her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda might be the cutest thing on the Internet today. Shweta Bachchan and her mom veteran actress Jaya Bachchan accomampanied Navya Nanda to Paris, where she walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week as L'Oreal's brand ambassador. Hours after Navya made a stunning debut at the Paris Fashion week, her mom posted pictures from the trip alongside a heartfelt note dedicated to Navya and their time spent in the city of love. The note read, "All roads led to Paris this weekend. Well, at least for my mother & me. As Navya spent all her days doing L'Oréal things. My mother and I walked and ate (more eating than roaming to be honest) The show was an experience and so emotional - my mother and I both admitted to holding back tears as our little girl walked on all smiles !!! I remember her first steps she was just a few days past her 1st birthday - like yesterday, all parents say this I'm sure, it's cheesy, and annoying, but so true. She wore red, the Eiffel Tower turned pink, and we went home very proud, very emotional, and very hungry. I snuck in some M&M's in my bag, though it's blasphemous to eat chocolate at a fashion show, we did - because we're worth it.

Navya Naveli Nanda replied instantly as she wrote, "You both gave me the strength I needed." Zoya Akhtra, Zeenat Aman and others also dropped heart emojis below the post.

On Sunday, Shweta Bachchan posted a video of her Navya walking the ramp at the Parish Fashion Week in a stunning red dress. She captioned the post, "Little miss L'Oréal."

Besides Navya, Jaya Bachchan's daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a brand ambassador for L'Oreal for years, represented the cosmetic giant at the Paris Fashion Show along with a star-studded list of international celebs. As Aishwarya walked the ramp, she smiled and winked at the audience. She also blew a kiss and waved at those present. Here's how the actress captivated the audience with her ramp walk:

A few days back, Navya posted a picture of herself from a local cafe. No caption needed. The post got a whole of love from her friends. Navya's friend and actor Ananya Panday commented, "Most beautiful girl." Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Noodle so cute." Shanaya Kapoor's comment read, "Beauty." Zoya Akhtar also wrote, "Beauty." Athiya Shetty dropped a heart emoji. Sharvari dropped a few heart-eyed emojis. Stylist Tanya Ghavri wrote, "So pretty" in the comments section. Maheep Kapoor dropped heart and hug emojis in the comments.

Navya Navelii Nanda, a graduate from New York's Fordham University, is the co-owner of the Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues and more.