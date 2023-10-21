The Internet Is Mesmerized By Navya Naveli Nanda's Piano Playing Skill: 'Amazing'

Navya shared this reel. (Courtesy: NavyaNaveliNanda)

Navya Naveli Nanda dons many hats. She is an entrepreneur. She also plays piano skillfully. Navya Nanda shared a reel where she can be seen playing the piano with ease. She can be seen recreating the music of Mumbai traffic. The Internet was mesmerized by her skill. Let's look at the comment thread. A user wrote, "Omg I love this one. so beautiful. Another user commented, "Amazing." Another comment read, "I wish to be sitting next to you when you are playing and narrating the poetries which I haven't touched for more than a year now." Navya received shout outs from industry friends as well. Sanya Malhotra wrote, "Wow" and dropped a heart emoji. Tara Sharma dropped a heart emoji in the comments section. Navya Nanda wrote in the caption, "Music ft sounds of Mumbai traffic." Take a look:

Navya Nanda is grabbing the headlines and how. She walked the ramp at Paris Fashion week earlier this month. Sharing a bunch of images from the event, she wrote, "Walking for a cause. A night that was dedicated towards celebrating women, and empowerment. Thank you @lorealparis for giving me the chance to be apart of a very special show, alongside all your other ambassadors and spokespersons from around the world. We walked as a family. Women of different professions, different ages, colours, shapes & sizes - celebrating diversity & worth. As Cause Ambassador for the @lorealparis family, I am grateful for the chance to work towards creating safer ecosystems for women through their Stand Up initiative! Thank you for giving me the chance to represent my country and the cause I stand for on this platform. A reminder to anyone who might need to hear it, YOU'RE WORTH IT. We are ALL worth it." Take a look:

Navya Navelii Nanda, a graduate from New York's Fordham University, is the co-owner of Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues and gender equality. Navya Naveli Nanda never wanted to pursue acting. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter said, "Well, I also come from a business family too. So, I was very clear that (I don't want to join films and do this). At the end of college, I realised that this is what I wanted to do."