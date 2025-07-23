Watch: Therapy Horse Plays Keyboard To Wake Girl From Anaesthesia

A short video of a miniature horse, Black Pearl, "vigorously" playing a keyboard to wake up a girl from anaesthesia at the Shriners for Children Medical Centre in Pasadena, California, is going viral on social media.

With her innovative method of treating post-anaesthesia anxiety, Black Pearl, from the NGO Mini Therapy Horses, is making waves online for her special role in post-surgical recovery.

The Black Pearl moment has sparked both adoration and scepticism online.

"Well... We can't get you Harry Styles... but we've got the next best thing!" one comment read.

"I too want to be woken out of a coma by every key on the keyboard played at once over and over again by a small horse," read another comment.

In the now-viral video, Black Pearl is briskly stroking a small keyboard while the young patient gradually wakes up. The video perfectly captures the idea of employing the soothing presence of miniature horses to divert attention and offer emotional support during delicate times in hospital settings.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the clip on the platform and wrote, "Losing it over this therapy horse that vigorously plays the piano to wake kids up from anaesthesia."

"I can't speak for kids coming out of anaesthesia but this would absolutely kill it with the general elementary school crowd," commented one X user.

"I would think I died and this is what's next... until I am finally stable enough to comprehend things," quipped another.

The Los Angeles-based organisation, founded in 2008 by Victoria Nodiff-Netanel, has trained these amazing animals for more than 15 years to visit hospitals, trauma centres, veterans' facilities, and disaster areas across Southern California.

The MTH staff aims to provide a sense of peace, comfort, and joy, whether it be meeting with a veteran who simply wants to sit quietly and share space with one of the horses or soothing youngsters at the bedside as they wake up from anaesthesia following surgery.

Besides Shriners for Children Medical Centre in Pasadena, Mini Therapy Horses frequently visits the Department of Children and Family Services Juvenile Court, UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Centre, UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, the Greater Los Angeles Veterans Hospital, L.A. Family Housing, among others.