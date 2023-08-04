Navya Naveli Nanda's Super Glam Pic Gets Big Love From Suhana Khan And Others

Image instagrammed by Navya. (Courtesy: Navya Naveli Nanda)

Navya Naveli Nanda knows how to initiate conversations on the Internet. The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan dropped a picture of herself on her Instagram feed and let the picture do the talking. Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a close-up shot of herself. The picture is in grey scale. Needless to say, she is looking drop-dead gorgeous in the frame. Navya just dropped a black-heart emoji in the caption. From her contemporaries like Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor to her mom Shweta Bachchan, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar - they couldn't help themselves commenting on that picture.

To start with, Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan. She wrote, "Hello my love." Director Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Beauty" and dropped a heart emoji. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Gorge". Maheep Kapoor commented, "Beauty" and dropped a bunch of emojis. Suhana Khan could not contain her excitement and wrote, "Oh myyyy too pretty." Ananya Panday dropped heart emojis while Shanaya Kapoor's words were, "NAV...wow." Fashion designer Vikram Phadnis wrote, "Howwwwww !!! U beautiful girl !"

Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, is the founder of Project Naveli which is an initiative to fight the issue of gender inequality in India. She is also the co-founder of Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company. Navya Naveli Nanda is on a tour across the nation for her entrepreneur work. She has already visited Bengaluru, Jaipur and shared images and videos from her travel bucket.

While in Bengaluru, Navya shared an image of herself sampling some dosa at The Rameshwaram Cafe. She also added a video of relishing the dosa. Sharing the images, she said, "We had to..." and added a heart emoji. In response, Shweta Bachchan had the most mom reaction. She said, "Navya!"

A few days back, Navya shared a reel from the pink city of Jaipur. The young entrepreneur gave her viewers a tour of the streets of Jaipur, palaces, and rickshaw rides. In the reel, Navya Nanda took a rickshaw ride with her travel mates. Navya and her travel mate also waved at the camera from rickshaw. Keeping the caption short and simple, Navya wrote, "An evening in Jaipur."

Navya Naveli Nanda never wanted to pursue acting. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter said, "Well, I also come from a business family too. So, I was very clear that (I don't want to join films and do this). At the end of college, I realised that this is what I wanted to do."