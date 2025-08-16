Watch: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma Plays 'Pehla Nasha' On Piano

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma captivated an audience, including Governor C H Vijayashankar, with a performance of the Bollywood classic "Pehla Nasha" on a 150-year-old piano at Raj Bhavan.



The video of Mr Sangma playing the tune from the 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar has gone viral on social media, with Governor Vijayashankar seen praising the chief minister's piano skills in the video.

This is not the first time Mr Sangma has made headlines for his musical talents. The Chief Minister, known for his love of music, has previously captured the attention of people with his guitar performances.



In 2023, videos posted on social media showed the chief minister effortlessly shredding the iconic guitar solo of the metal band Iron Maiden's 'Wasted Years.'

In 2021, the Chief Minister shared a video of him singing Bryan Adams' timeless classic 'Summer of 69'.

His social media accounts boast many such posts, including a video of him playing Joe Satriani's 'Always With Me, Always With You.' Sharing his cover of that song, Mr Sangma wrote that he was "almost there" with his rendition.

Mr Sangma, the son of former Lok Sabha Speaker and Meghalaya Chief Minister PA Sangma, is the 12th chief minister of Meghalaya.

