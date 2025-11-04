One Flag, One Symbol: North East Leaders Form United Political Front

In a historic move, prominent political leaders from the North East have announced their decision to come together under one political banner titled "One North East." The leaders declared that their respective parties would merge to form a single political entity that represents the collective aspirations of the people of the region.

The announcement was made in New Delhi, where Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) President Conrad K Sangma, TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya, former BJP National Spokesperson and Nagaland Minister Mmhonlumo Kikon, and People's Party Assam founder Daniel Langthasa, along with other eminent North Eastern leaders, signed a joint statement committing to the creation of a unified front.

The statement titled "Joint Statement - One North East" said the leaders had come together to make a collective and historic announcement - the coming together of various voices of the region to form a united political entity that truly represents the aspirations of the people. "For too long, we, the younger generation leaders of the North East, have spoken about the same issues and concerns of our people, but from different platforms and political spaces. We have realised that our strength lies in unity and that it is time to give our people one collective voice," the statement read. It further said the leaders have resolved to carry forward the ideals of great leaders who fought for the region's identity and development by coming together under a shared vision for the future.

The statement added that today's announcement marks the first step towards building this common platform. To take this initiative forward, the leaders have decided to constitute a committee that will deliberate on the future course of action, including the modalities and structure of the proposed political entity. The leaders emphasised that their effort is guided by the conviction that the people of the North East deserve to be heard, respected, and represented through a strong, unified, and indigenous political voice at the national level. "Together, we stand committed to building a stronger, more united North East," the statement concluded.

Speaking to NDTV, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the leaders had realised the importance of collective strength. "We have always spoken from different platforms, but we believe in unity. We have decided to come together for a brighter future for the North East. We have constituted a committee to decide the future course of action towards a united political entity for the region," he said. He added that the committee, which will have nine members and is convened by James Sangma, will finalise the modalities and principles within 45 days. "We are part of the central government and state governments. We do not want to fight against each other, but fight together for the progress of the North East. We are committed to making the North East number one," Conrad Sangma told NDTV.

Pradyot Bikram Manikya said the decision to unite was long overdue. "Till now, we have spoken as individual entities from different platforms, but now we have all come together. Keeping personal egos and interests aside, we have formed one political entity. We will not only focus on the North East but also represent our people beyond the region, especially in metro cities," he said.

The initiative, the leaders said, is inspired by the legacy of those who fought selflessly for the North East's identity and development. It aims to create a common political voice under the principle of "One Flag, One Symbol, One Entity" for a stronger and more unified North East.